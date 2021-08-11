Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Unions urge Sturgeon to make commitment on future of rail

By Press Association
August 11, 2021, 3:51 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 9:01 pm
Unions have urged Nicola Sturgeon to commit to the future of rail in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s transport unions have teamed up to call on Nicola Sturgeon to make a commitment on the future of rail in the country.

The First Minister is due to meet the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) general council on Thursday.

The unions have highlighted an internal ScotRail report by Professor Iain Docherty, former non-executive director of ScotRail and Transport Scotland, which questions whether providing ticket offices will be viable in future and suggests a 10% cut to services, which would lead to the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

In a joint statement, the Aslef, RMT, TSSA and Unite unions said: “We need cast iron commitments from Nicola Sturgeon at her meeting with the STUC general council on Thursday.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon is due to meet unions to discuss train travel (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The Scottish Government must reject the report from Professor Docherty which seeks to exploit the Covid pandemic and its fallout to attack the jobs of railway workers and cut the services they provide to the public.

“Scotland needs investment in a safe, secure, reliable and accessible public rail system that meets the needs of the travelling public and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are committed to working with the Scottish Government to provide that but we will not accept attacks on our members’ jobs and the rail services.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are seeing a gradual increase in the number of customers returning to the railway due to the easing of travel restrictions and coronavirus controls, but with passenger numbers at only 50% of the pre-covid level, this is not the time to put that recovery in jeopardy.

“Railway jobs are being put at risk by the reckless actions of the trade unions and we are urging union bosses to call off divisive strikes and false narratives.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are pressing ahead to put in place arrangements to mobilise a wholly owned company of the Scottish Government to provide ScotRail services within the public sector under Scottish Government control when the current franchise expires as expected on March 31 2022.

“Transport Scotland, as part of the Rail Recovery Task Force, uses Transport Focus’s passenger pulse research to identify the changing priorities and requirements of rail passengers during and post Covid-19 which also provides a platform to assess the scale and pace of recovery from Covid 19 and, in particular, the potential to move towards our policy vision of an integrated public sector-controlled railway.”

