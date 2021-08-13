Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scots pay £900m more in tax but only see £170m in benefit – analysis

By Press Association
August 13, 2021, 11:38 am
The analysis was done by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scots have paid £900 million more in tax in the past three years, but only £170 million in net benefit has made its way to the government’s budget, new analysis shows.

The Scottish Government has been in control of “non-savings non-dividend” (NSND) income tax since 2017-18, which has seen a divergence from policy in the rest of the UK.

According to research from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice), Scots have paid an estimated £900 million more than they would have if policy remained the same as in the rest of the UK in the last three years.

Under the fiscal framework – an agreement between Westminster and the Scottish Government put in place after the devolution of the tax powers – the block grant sent to Scotland every year would be adjusted based on tax receipts.

The framework would mean that, if the Scottish Government kept its tax policy the same as the rest of the UK and tax receipts grew at the same rate, then deductions from the block grant would mirror the amount raised from taxpayers.

But, because the Scottish Government decided to shift its tax policy to a more “progressive” one, a net of just £170 million has been added to the budget.

A Spice research paper said: “Over the three-year period of income tax devolution for which actual tax receipts are known (2017-18 to 2019-20), the different income tax policy adopted by the Scottish Government has generated an estimated £900 million in additional revenues than would have been available if the Scottish Government had mirrored rUK income tax policy.

“That is, Scottish taxpayers have paid an estimated £900 million more in income tax than they would have if rUK income tax policy had been implemented in Scotland.

“However, the net effect on the Scottish budget over the same period is much smaller than £900 million.

“For the same period, the net benefit to the Scottish budget totals a much smaller £170 million.

“This represents the difference between the NSND income tax revenues generated and the adjustments to the Scottish block grant over the same period.”

The paper added: “The Scottish Government budget has not seen the full impact of the differential tax policies due to differences in economic factors affecting the amount of tax that Scottish taxpayers have generated, such as differential wage growth, differences in the composition of the tax base and differences in the balance between taxpayers and non-taxpayers across the population.

“The gap between the £170 million budget impact and the £900 million impact on taxpayers reflects the risks inherent in tax devolution.

“Weaker growth in Scottish income tax receipts per head compared with rUK has meant that some of the revenue generated by the different income tax policy has been offset.”

