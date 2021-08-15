Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

SNP-Green deal could come ‘very soon’, says Patrick Harvie

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 2:07 pm
Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie (Russell Cheyne/PA)

A co-operation deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens could come “very soon”, the co-leader of the Scottish Greens has indicated.

Patrick Harvie said the two parties had been “trying to finish off those last bits of discussion” in an interview on the BBC’s The Sunday Show.

Asked about the widely mooted co-operation deal, Mr Harvie resisted going into any details but said: “Everybody is very keen to know the outcome, I don’t think you have very long to wait.

“If we do agree something with the SNP it won’t be put into practice until our party members have had a vote … we’re trying to finish off those last bits of discussion.

“I hope very soon we’ll be able to publish something.

“The last session of the Scottish Parliament showed the Greens making an impact as an opposition party, pushing the SNP out of their comfort zone.

“If we can do that in a more coherent way over the long term of this five-year parliament, we absolutely should be looking at how we can maximise that opportunity.”

An email seen by the PA news agency last week said civil servants were considering a “New Zealand-style” co-operation deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens, which would be likely to see a Green MSP enter Government.

The message, sent to members of the Scottish Greens on Friday, announces the postponement of a vote on the final deal until August 28 and pledges to provide the wording of an agreement to members by August 20.

The New Zealand model, which has seen Green Party MPs in that country take on ministerial portfolios while not being in an official coalition, is being considered by civil servants and Government lawyers, the email said – seeming to confirm one of the group’s eight MSPs will take on ministerial office.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon announced talks had been launched on the creation of a co-operation agreement between the two parties after May’s election, which saw the SNP fall just one seat short of an overall majority.

The idea, according to the First Minister and the Greens, would see co-operation over specific issues, without a formal coalition deal.

Areas of co-operation are likely to include Scottish independence, which both parties support.

Greens co-leader Lorna Slater told PA in May the deal could allow for long-term budgeting to be done, rather than the usual annual negotiations the SNP is forced to go through to secure budget deals when ruling as a minority administration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal