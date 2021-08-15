Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scotland records 1,498 new coronavirus cases

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 3:23 pm
The test positivity rate stood at 7.4% (Liam McBurney/PA)
Scotland has recorded 1,498 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the latest figures show.

No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s figures from the Scottish Government, though registrar offices are generally closed at weekends.

It means the death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 8,032.

There were 331 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, of whom 40 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,054,842 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 3,449,901 have received their second dose.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.4%.

The latest figures come almost a week after Scotland moved beyond level 0, ending most coronavirus restrictions.

Last Monday the legal requirements for physical distancing, except in healthcare settings, were removed.

All venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

However some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

Earlier in the week, ScotRail reminded passengers heading to the Edinburgh Festival that masks remain mandatory on its trains and in stations.

