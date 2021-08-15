Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Giant puppet called Storm wows onlookers in seafront performance

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 4:29 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 4:44 pm
Crowds gathered in North Berwick (Lesley Martin/PA)
A giant puppet named Storm wowed onlookers as it made its way down the seafront in East Lothian on Sunday.

The 10-metre-tall “goddess of the sea” strolled down the coast in North Berwick as part of an Edinburgh Festival Fringe performance.

Storm is made entirely from recycled materials by the Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics, which says she spreads a message of care for the world’s oceans and coastlines.

Weighing in at around 500kg, Storm’s eyes are the colour of oyster shells and her hair is made up of thick strands of kelp.

The puppet will be visiting other parts of Scotland in the coming months.

Crowds gathered in North Berwick on Sunday to watch Storm awakening at the Scottish Seabird Centre before walking down the beachfront road as part of the Fringe By The Sea festival.

Vision Mechanics artistic director Symon Macintyre said earlier: “After meeting thousands of friends at her debut in Glasgow at the start of 2020, Storm has been lying in wait to return to Scottish shores and continue to share her message of care for our environment, our oceans and our coastlines.

“Storm brings communities together, something we have all been missing, and we’re delighted to be able to continue her journey on the beautiful beaches of North Berwick with Fringe By The Sea.”

