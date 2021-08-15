Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Transport chief suspended amid allegations he drove cloned car

By Press Association
August 15, 2021, 6:05 pm
A subway station in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
A subway station in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)

The chief executive of Scotland’s largest regional transport partnership has been suspended amid allegations he drove an illegally cloned car.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) says it is conducting an investigation into claims Gordon Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registration plates.

The Sunday Mail newspaper reported that Mr Maclennan kept one vehicle in a staff car park and another at his holiday home in the Isle of Lewis.

Mr Maclennan has denied any wrongdoing, telling the newspaper its claims were “not true”.

SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city.

On Sunday afternoon, a spokeswoman for SPT said: “Mr Maclennan is now suspended while an investigation is carried out.”

The Sunday Mail published a photograph appearing to show Mr Maclennan entering a silver Passat on Lewis.

Another photograph showed a blue Passat with an identical registration plate outside the SPT headquarters in Glasgow.

Cloning a registration plate is illegal, as cloned cars could escape paying tax, insurance and MoT costs.

They can also be used to avoid fines for speeding and driving offences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal