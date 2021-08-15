Those with long-term conditions more anxious about lockdown easing, study finds

Scottish adults who are living with physical or mental health conditions are significantly more anxious about the easing of coronavirus restrictions, a study has found.

The Mental Health Foundation found around 61% of those who had long-term physical or mental health problems were “fairly” or “very” anxious about the easing of restrictions.

This compared to 45% of the general population of Scottish adults who said they felt this way.

Panelbase surveyed more than 2,000 Scots between June 16 and July 2 for the research, as part of an ongoing study of the pandemic.

Overall, 45% said they had recently been concerned about another wave of coronavirus emerging.

Older adults were more likely to be concerned about another wave of the virus, while 60% of lone parents said they were anxious about the easing of restrictions.

Susan Solomon, senior research manager at the Mental Health Foundation in Scotland, said: “Since March 2020, our research into the mental health impact of the pandemic has demonstrated that existing inequalities experienced by particular groups of people including those living with long term physical and mental health conditions, lone parents and young adults, have been exacerbated.

“We know that people who identify within these groups are more likely than the general population to have lived with loneliness, anxiety, hopelessness, stress and, for some, feeling suicidal.

“We must ensure support is there for every person who needs it in the recovery phase.

“That’s why the Mental Health Foundation is leading a £2 million Covid response programme, working with partners across the UK to offer practical programmes of support to people whose mental health has been most adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“Additionally, we urge the Scottish Government to fully realise its Transition and Recovery Plan commitment to provide appropriate mental health support to people with long-term conditions whose mental health has been affected by the pandemic.

“This was promised to be delivered by March 2021 and is important in the context of lifted restrictions.”