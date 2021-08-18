Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Wood Group receives first ‘green transition loan’ worth £430m

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 12:04 am
Oil services firm Wood Group says it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Steve Parsons/PA)
Oil services firm Wood Group says it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Aberdeen-based Wood Group has received the first ever UK Government-backed “green transition loan” in a deal worth £430 million.

The oil services firm says it will use the loan to accelerate the pace of investment in new clean energy sectors around the world.

UK Export Finance (UKEF), a Government agency, is guaranteeing the commercial loan in a bid to develop green jobs.

Under the agreement, the Wood Group will commit to increasing its clean energy portfolio and significantly reducing its greenhouse gas emissions over a five-year period.

The Andrew Marr Show
Liz Truss said the move will support thousands of green jobs (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “Green trade presents a major economic opportunity for Britain that will drive high-value jobs in every part of the nation.

“Wood has already made great strides in repositioning its business for a low-carbon future.

“I am delighted it is the first company to energise its clean growth plans using UKEF’s new Transition Export Development Guarantee, which will support thousands of green jobs.”

Robin Watson, chief executive at Wood, said: “We recognise the unstoppable momentum behind the energy transition and are committed to providing the practical solutions to help deliver a net-zero future.

“We are already well advanced with our own transition, deliberately broadening our portfolio across energy and supporting our clients to achieve their own carbon reduction goals.

“UKEF’s support will allow us to accelerate this journey and capitalise on the many opportunities emerging as we build the low-carbon energy systems of the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal