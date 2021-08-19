Scottish Government launches loan scheme for farmers and crofters

The Scottish Government has launched a loan scheme for crofters and farmers.

A total of £337 million is available to those in agriculture, which could see each given up to £133,638.

Letters will be sent to eligible crofters and farmers this week and the first payments will be made in September.

Rural Affairs Secretary, Mairi Gougeon, said: “Our absolute priority is ensuring farmers and crofters receive their payments and this scheme will ensure that farmers can access this support at the earliest ever point.

“There are a number of challenges arising from Brexit including around food supplies. We are continuing to support our farmers and crofters so that we we can maintain domestic food security and help secure local supply chains.

“Farmers and crofters have worked incredibly hard to keep us all supplied throughout the challenges brought by Brexit and the Covid pandemic and it is essential that they have the cash flow they need to continue operating.

“For the first time they will be able to accept their loan online, this will enable us to process the loan payments even faster than before.

“I would encourage anyone who would like to accept their loan offer to do so as soon as possible to allow us to process these important payments as quickly as possible.”