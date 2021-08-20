Scottish Government reveals plan to improve health of women

The Scottish Government has released a plan aimed at improving women’s health.

The 68-page document, which Nicola Sturgeon pledged to publish in the first 100 days of the new SNP government, is the first in the UK of its kind.

Under the plans, a research fund will be created to plug gaps in scientific knowledge related to women’s health and a women’s health champion and health lead will be appointed in every NHS board.

The Women’s Health Plan sets out how the Scottish Government will improve health outcomes and health services for all women and girls in Scotland. Read it here ➡️ https://t.co/h7JAFcjsBk This is why it’s needed 👇 pic.twitter.com/jM666JJABt — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) August 20, 2021

Research will also be commissioned on endometriosis, a long-term condition where tissue similar to that in the womb grows elsewhere and can cause chronic pain.

The average diagnosis of the condition, which is estimated to impact 10% in the UK, takes eight and a half years.

Women’s health minister, Maree Todd, said: “Our vision for women’s health is an ambitious one – and rightly so. It is clear that wider change must happen to ensure all our health and social care services meet the needs of all women, everywhere.

“Women’s health is not just a women’s issue. When women and girls are supported to lead healthy lives and fulfil their potential, the whole of society benefits.

“Together, we are working to address inequalities in all aspects of health that women are facing.

“The women’s health plan signals our ambition and determination to see change for women in Scotland, for their health and for their role in society. We want Scotland to be a world leader when it comes to women’s health.”

Some 10% of deaths in women every year are because of heart disease, the report claims, and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has found women “face disadvantages” in their medical journey.

“We need to improve understanding of the risks for women and increase their awareness of the symptoms of a heart attack,” said James Jopling, the head of BHF Scotland said.

“We must also promote equality of treatment for women with heart disease within the healthcare system, at every point in their journey.

“The publication of the women’s health plan, with heart health as a priority, is a welcome step to tackle these inequalities and we look forward to working together to help save and improve lives.”