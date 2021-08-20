Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Transport chief retires amid investigation into alleged car cloning

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 7:17 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 7:47 pm
SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city (Danny Lawson/PA)
The chief executive of Scotland’s largest regional transport partnership has retired after an investigation was launched into allegations he drove a car with a cloned number plate.

The Sunday Mail first reported that Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) head Gordon Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registration plates.

The newspaper published photographs it said showed one vehicle in a staff car park and another at his holiday home in the Isle of Lewis.

Mr Maclennan denied any wrongdoing but was suspended by SPT while an investigation was carried out.

SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said the transport head has now retired.

“Mr Gordon Maclennan, 72, has informed the SPT chair, Cllr Dr Martin Bartos, that he wishes to retire with immediate effect,” she said.

“This has been accepted and SPT thank Mr Maclennan for his many years of service.”

In regards to the investigation, she added: “SPT will continue to review matters where there are issues pertaining to SPT.”

In a statement on his retirement, Mr Maclennan said: “It has been a privilege to lead SPT over the past 10 years and as I retire, I wish my colleagues continued success in assisting the citizens of Strathclyde in addressing the changing transport requirements.”

The Sunday Mail published a photograph appearing to show Mr Maclennan entering a silver Passat on Lewis. Another photograph showed a blue Passat with an identical registration plate outside the SPT headquarters in Glasgow.

Cloning a registration plate is illegal, as cloned cars could escape paying tax, insurance and MoT costs.

Police Scotland previously said it had received a complaint in regards to the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We have received a complaint and will assess any information we are able to obtain.”

