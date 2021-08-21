Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Greens will ‘carry the can for SNP inadequacies’, says new Lib Dem leader

By Press Association
August 21, 2021, 10:00 am
Alex Cole-Hamilton looked to distance himself from his party’s 2010 coalition with the Tories at Westminster (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Greens will be left “carrying the can” for failures of the Scottish Government, new Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said.

Mr Cole-Hamilton took the reins of his party on Friday, succeeding Willie Rennie, less than an hour after a deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens was unveiled.

The deal will see the Greens support the majority of Government legislation, while also having two MSPs take ministerial office – although both sides say the agreement is not a formal coalition.

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s party is the most recent example of the perils of coalition working, after the Lib Dems were decimated at the ballot box in recent general elections following their partnership with the Conservatives at Westminster in 2010.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Saturday, the new Lib Dem leader said of the SNP-Green pact: “This is just formalising a relationship that has existed in Scotland for years.

“I think it looks like pretty thin gruel for the Green Party, they’ll soon realise that they will have to carry the can for all of the SNP’s inadequacies on public policy.

“Whether that’s the threadbare state of our police force, the waiting times – that people are clutching letters that say they will be seen in 12 weeks when there isn’t a chance they’ll be seen in 50.

“This is all part of the Greens’ deal, they’re going to have to carry the can for all this and, you know, good luck to them.”

The new leader also made an attempt to distance himself from the 2010 coalition, saying: “I wouldn’t really be able to advise the Greens on coalition, because I was never part of that, I wasn’t in elected politics when that happened.

“I’m the first post-coalition generation Liberal Democrat who has sought and won the leadership of the party in Scotland.

“I understand the damage that the coalition did to my party, we’ve had to work hard to regain trust and belief and there were decisions that were taken in that time I would have pushed back on.

“This is a new generation of Lib Dem talent that’s coming to the fore, not just with me but with a raft of crackling new candidates who are brimming with talent and a new hope coming to the fore.”

Nicola Sturgeon, Patrick Harvie, Lorna Slater
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, centre, with Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater as the deal was announced at Bute House (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said in the lead up to his anointment as leader, after no other candidates came forward, he would work with the Tories to save the union.

But he said he currently considers the Conservatives to be “part of the problem”.

He said: “I will make the positive case for the union with anybody, but it has to be a reformed union.

“At the moment, the Conservatives are part of the problem. We are trapped between a clash of two nationalisms – the Scottish nationalism of the SNP and the Brexit nationalism of the Tory Party.

“If that is the decision before us then everybody loses.”

