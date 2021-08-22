No new Covid deaths reported but positivity rate stays above 10%

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours but 3,190 new cases have been confirmed, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,070.

The number of new cases is above 3,000 for the fourth day in a row.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.8%, down from 10.9% the previous day.

A total of 338 people were in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 34 patients in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,079,496 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,556,947 have had their second.