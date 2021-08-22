Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Education Secretary isolating after positive Covid test

By Press Association
August 22, 2021, 2:34 pm
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she was tested for Covid after losing her sense of smell (Jane Barlow/PA)
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Somerville announced the news on Twitter, saying she has lost her sense of smell.

It is not clear if the Education Secretary has recently met in person with other members of the Scottish Cabinet or MSPs.

Ms Somerville said: “After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a Covid test which has come back positive.

“I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home. Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms.”

