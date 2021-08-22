Education Secretary isolating after positive Covid test

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
Ms Somerville announced the news on Twitter, saying she has lost her sense of smell.
It is not clear if the Education Secretary has recently met in person with other members of the Scottish Cabinet or MSPs.
Ms Somerville said: “After losing my sense of smell yesterday I went for a Covid test which has come back positive.
“I’ll now self isolate and continue to work from home. Keep yourself and others safe and please take a test if you have any symptoms.”