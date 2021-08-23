Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration

By Press Association
August 23, 2021, 1:41 pm
The Care Inspectorate has launched legal action (John Stillwell/PA)
The Care Inspectorate has launched legal action (John Stillwell/PA)

A watchdog has launched legal action seeking to have a care home’s registration cancelled over “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care.

The Care Inspectorate said inspectors identified “significant concerns” when they made unannounced visits to Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow in July and August.

The watchdog issued a “letter of serious concern” requiring safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home as well as improved working practices and care of people in the home in the Pollokshields area.

It has now launched legal action as it said that further inspection and monitoring identified none of the required improvements raised in the letter or previous inspections have been met, while inspectors also identified “further serious concerns”.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: “Because of this, and because the improvements required have not been made, we have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with partners including Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish Government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

The Care Inspectorate said an inspection identified “serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Rowandale Nursing Home in Glasgow”.

The spokesman added: “We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.

“However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents.”

Rowandale Nursing Home has been asked for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal