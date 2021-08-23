Chief nursing officer Amanda Croft steps down

Scotland’s chief nursing officer Amanda Croft is standing down from her role after less than a year.

The Scottish Government said she was leaving for personal reasons.

Ms Croft, a former chief executive of NHS Grampian, started as chief nursing officer in February as Professor Fiona McQueen retired.

Amanda Croft started in the role earlier this year (Scottish Government)

The position will be covered by the team of deputy chief nursing officers until Professor Alex McMahon takes over on an interim basis in October.

Prof McMahon is executive director of nursing and midwifery at NHS Lothian.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I would like to thank Amanda for all her hard work as chief nursing officer and I am very sorry to see her leave.

“Since taking up the role she has played a key part in our response to the pandemic, and has brought enormous knowledge and experience to the role.

“I wish her all the best for the future.

“I also welcome Alex McMahon to the role of interim chief nursing officer.

“With his strong professional background I am confident he will bring excellent leadership, and help us to continue our work to get the health service back on track after the challenges of the past year.”