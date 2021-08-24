Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 10,000 payments made to help help needy Scots with funeral costs

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 12:32 pm
Scots have received just over £17 million help from funeral support payments (Niall Carson/PA)
More than £17 million has been given to hard-up Scots to help with the cost of burying a loved one since new Funeral Support Payments were introduced.

The scheme opened for applications in September 2019, and between then and the end of June this year 9,865 payments have been made.

As people on certain benefits are eligible for help with the costs for either a burial or cremation, Social Security Scotland has received some 14,700 applications for a payment.

Of the applications that have been processed, almost four out of five (77%) were authorised, with £17,030,410 awarded in total.

Figures published by the Scottish Government showed that the average amount issued so far for 2021-22 is £1,804 – up from an average of £1,791 the previous year.

While applications for financial help have been received from all of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, the largest number is from Glasgow City, with 3,085 made so far, followed by North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire, with 1,425 and 1,070 respectively.

Payments worth £3.9 million have been made to people in Glasgow, with £1.8 million going to applicants in North Lanarkshire and £1.3 million in South Lanarkshire.

