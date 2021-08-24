Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No single reason’ for spike in Dumfries and Galloway Covid cases

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 3:13 pm
Positive cases have increased in Dumfries and Galloway (Danny Lawson/PA)
There is “no single reason” for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway, chief medical officer Gregor Smith has said.

The region had the highest rate of cases in Scotland for the week ending August 15, with the local NHS board saying there had been a “very large jump” in positive tests.

At that point, the weekly infection rate was 275.1 per 100,000 people.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has urged anyone who has not been vaccinated to come forward.

Nicola Sturgeon and Dr Smith were asked about the recent increase in cases, at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

The First Minister said cases were rising sharply in Dumfries and Galloway, though most parts of the country were also seeing steep rises.

The surge has already had an impact in some hospitals, she said.

Dr Smith said: “Dumfries and Galloway is an area that we’ve been tracking for a week or so because it’s one of the first areas in Scotland that we started to see this rise in cases becoming apparent.

“No one single reason or driver for that rise in cases that we’re seeing in that area – we’re seeing a kind of diffuse rate of increase across the communities there.”

He asked people to keep in-person meetings to a minimum to prevent the virus spreading further.

