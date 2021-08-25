Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

We want to avoid school closures ‘at all costs’ – Swinney

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 9:19 am
John Swinney said Covid case rises have been partly fuelled by the return of schools (PA)
The Scottish Government wants to avoid closing schools in response to rising coronavirus cases “at all possible costs”, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon warned she could not rule out reimposing Covid restrictions as the number of new daily cases in Scotland hit the highest level ever.

Mr Swinney said the return of Scottish schools after the summer break had contributed to the rise in cases.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said any new restrictions would be “proportionate”.

John Swinney
John Swinney said the return of schools after the summer break had fuelled the rise in Covid cases ‘to some extent’ (PA)

Asked about schools, he said: “Cases have risen very significantly within Scotland and we are looking closely at why that is the case.

“Undoubtedly the gathering of people together in schools will have fuelled that to some extent. You can see that in the proportion of younger people who are testing positive.”

Asked if school closures could be among any early restrictions, he said: “We want to avoid that at all possible costs.

“That’s why a few weeks ago we were being criticised for the retention of face coverings within secondary schools, people would tell us we shouldn’t do that.

“But of course the justification for it appears to me to be ever stronger.”

Mr Swinney also said the Government is not currently considering cancelling large events like football matches and gigs.

