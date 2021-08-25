Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

GDP up 0.9% in June but still below pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
August 25, 2021, 10:43 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:50 pm
Monthly GDP figures were released on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.9% in June but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels, the latest statistics show.

The Scottish Government’s figures, published in a monthly report on Wednesday, show economic output remained 2.1% below the levels of February 2020.

The services sector grew by 1.2% in June, with the largest contribution coming from accommodation and food services.

This subsector rose for the third month in a row, as activity continues to pick up following the easing of restrictions.

Output in services remains 12.9% below pre-pandemic levels.

Monthly Scottish GDP figures show the impact of Covid restrictions on the economy (Scottish Government)

The report noted that rising Covid cases in schools had affected the figures for education.

It said: “There was a negative contribution from education in June, as school attendance rates fell during the month as coronavirus cases began to increase again.”

The production sector grew by 0.5%, with growth in electricity and gas supply offset by falls in manufacturing and waste management.

Construction fell by 1.4%, reflecting an overall decline across the UK in the latest quarter. Output in this sector is now 3.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

For the second quarter of 2021 (April to June), GDP was estimated to have grown by 4.9%.

This compared to a fall of 1.8% in the first quarter of the year, as Scotland was affected by lockdown restrictions.

Cabinet Meeting
Alister Jack said nearly one million jobs had been protected through furlough (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Responding to the figures, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “While today’s figures show some resilience, we still face challenges. A strong, sustainable recovery remains our priority.

“The UK Government put unprecedented measures in place from the very beginning of the pandemic to protect lives and livelihoods.

“That’s included supporting the jobs of nearly a million people in Scotland through furlough and with unprecedented financial help for the self-employed.

“More than 90,000 businesses have benefited from business loans and VAT cuts have kept firms in the hardest-hit sectors afloat.

“We’ve provided the Scottish Government with more than £14.5 billion in additional funding, £1.5 billion has been invested in growth deals across Scotland and our new levelling up and community renewal funds will benefit communities right across the UK.”

