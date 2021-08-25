GDP up 0.9% in June but still below pre-pandemic levels

Scotland’s GDP rose by 0.9% in June but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels, the latest statistics show.

The Scottish Government’s figures, published in a monthly report on Wednesday, show economic output remained 2.1% below the levels of February 2020.

The services sector grew by 1.2% in June, with the largest contribution coming from accommodation and food services.

This subsector rose for the third month in a row, as activity continues to pick up following the easing of restrictions.

Output in services remains 12.9% below pre-pandemic levels.

Monthly Scottish GDP figures show the impact of Covid restrictions on the economy (Scottish Government)

The report noted that rising Covid cases in schools had affected the figures for education.

It said: “There was a negative contribution from education in June, as school attendance rates fell during the month as coronavirus cases began to increase again.”

The production sector grew by 0.5%, with growth in electricity and gas supply offset by falls in manufacturing and waste management.

Construction fell by 1.4%, reflecting an overall decline across the UK in the latest quarter. Output in this sector is now 3.7% below pre-pandemic levels.

For the second quarter of 2021 (April to June), GDP was estimated to have grown by 4.9%.

This compared to a fall of 1.8% in the first quarter of the year, as Scotland was affected by lockdown restrictions.

Alister Jack said nearly one million jobs had been protected through furlough (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Responding to the figures, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “While today’s figures show some resilience, we still face challenges. A strong, sustainable recovery remains our priority.

“The UK Government put unprecedented measures in place from the very beginning of the pandemic to protect lives and livelihoods.

“That’s included supporting the jobs of nearly a million people in Scotland through furlough and with unprecedented financial help for the self-employed.

“More than 90,000 businesses have benefited from business loans and VAT cuts have kept firms in the hardest-hit sectors afloat.

“We’ve provided the Scottish Government with more than £14.5 billion in additional funding, £1.5 billion has been invested in growth deals across Scotland and our new levelling up and community renewal funds will benefit communities right across the UK.”