Scotland’s economy to return to pre-Covid levels in 2022, experts forecast

Economic experts have forecast that GDP in Scotland will increase by more than 10% this year – with the economy now expected to return to pre-Covid levels almost two years earlier than previously anticipated.

In its latest prediction, the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) forecast GDP would increase by 10.5% over 2021-22.

As a result the economy could be back to the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic hit by the second quarter of next year.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes hailed the forecast of faster growth as “tremendously good news” adding that it “illustrates the underlying resilience and strengths of Scotland’s economy”.

The SFC is forecasting a much faster growth in Scotland's economy vs previous expectations. This is tremendously good news, and illustrates the underlying resilience and strengths of Scotland's economy. Fair and sustained economic growth is essential for continued investment. https://t.co/fOIZwbbWLd — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) August 26, 2021

However, SFC chair Dame Susan Rice warned that there are “still risks to recovery”.

Dame Susan said: “We are all mindful of the possibilities that the vaccines may not be effective against new variants or that the protection they offer may wane over time in a way that can’t be countered by a booster programme.”

With coronavirus cases in Scotland rising again, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has refused to rule out having to reimpose restrictions – with Dame Susan noting that any “heightened health restrictions” could have an impact on the economy.

The SFC is also forecasting that Scotland’s unemployment rate could rise from its rate of 4.3% to 5.4% in the last quarter of this year.

We have revised up our forecast of the economy in line with the improved outlook for COVID since our last forecasts in January. Find out more here: https://t.co/pSpo7HpuoZ#SFCForecast pic.twitter.com/1xt1faAACF — Scottish Fiscal Commission (@scotfisccomm) August 26, 2021

With some workers still on furlough, the SFC said they could end up being made redundant after the scheme ends in October – a move which could result in companies going out of business.

However, Dame Susan stressed that the success of the vaccination programme meant the SFC was able to take “a significantly more positive outlook for the economy than we did at the start of the year”.

She said: “We now expect the Scottish economy to grow by 10.5 per cent in 2021‑22, mainly fuelled by household purchases as consumption reverts to pre‑pandemic levels, supported by higher income households who were able to save during the lockdowns.”

Meanwhile, the SFC report noted: “Since January 2021, the public health and economic situations have improved.

“There is good evidence now that the vaccines have been very effective in suppressing deaths and serious illness allowing for a faster pace in lifting restrictions. There are also indications that the economy has recovered more quickly than we envisaged in January.”

WATCH: Our Chair, Dame Susan Rice, talks here about our latest five year forecast for Scotland. https://t.co/o4Dad9SBhY — Scottish Fiscal Commission (@scotfisccomm) August 26, 2021

The improved economic situation led the SFC to forecast income tax revenue in Scotland could be almost £13.2 billion in 2021-22 – some £899 million more than previously forecast.

And over the next five years it anticipates revenue from income taxes in Scotland could continue to grow, reaching nearly £17.4 billion by 2026-27.

Ms Forbes “warmly welcomed” the SFC’s work, saying it suggested that “Scotland’s economy is recovering from Covid-19 much faster than anticipated”.

The Finance Secretary added: “The predicted return of economic activity to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022, almost two years of ahead of the SFC’s previous forecast, is a tribute to the innovation and adaptability displayed by businesses during the pandemic.

“Equally encouraging is the forecast that unemployment will peak at a much lower level than predicted in January.”

She added that the latest economic forecast was “also an indication that the Scottish Government’s policy of providing more than £3.7 billion additional Covid-19 support for businesses, while carefully easing restrictions and pushing ahead with the vaccination programme, has been the correct approach”.

The Finance Secretary also said: “The pandemic is not over. Challenges remain and sectors such as retail, tourism and hospitality still face obstacles on the road to recovery.

“But the SFC’s forecasts are a further sign that Scotland’s economy is emerging from the global pandemic in good shape as we work with business and trades unions to build a greener, fairer and more prosperous economy with wellbeing at its core.”