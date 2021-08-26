Covid cases fall below 5,000 but deaths hit highest level in more than a month

Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland have dropped back below 5,000, but the number of deaths registered in a 24-hour period has hit the highest level for more than a month.

The latest data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday shows there were 4,925 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

This is lower than the record number of 5,021 cases notified on Wednesday, but it remains the second highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

2,680,003 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 4,925 to 400,842 Sadly 14 more people who tested positive have died (8,099 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Z0R1P7OQIg — Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 26, 2021

Fourteen deaths were also recorded in the daily figures – the highest number since July 22.

It brings the total death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 8,099.

The daily test positivity rate is 11.5%, up from 11% the previous day.

Hospital numbers continue to rise as the NHS struggles to deal with increased pressure.

(PA Graphics)

A total of 426 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 35 on the previous day, with 47 patients in intensive care, up three.

On Wednesday, NHS Lanarkshire announced it had temporarily postponed the majority of non-urgent elective procedures for the next couple of weeks due to “unprecedented pressures”.

NHS Borders has cancelled scheduled routine operations for two weeks up to September 5, while NHS Lothian did the same temporarily last month.