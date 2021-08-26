Canada and Denmark on green travel list as Thailand and Montenegro turn red

Canada and Denmark are among the countries which have been added to the green ‘traffic light’ list for international travel, the Scottish Government has announced.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list. Leisure travel to these countries is banned and anyone entering Scotland from either will be required to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

Other countries moving from amber to green are the Azores, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Fully vaccinated people coming back from amber and green list countries are not required to isolate on their return.

All the countries involved are on the amber list and the changes come into force at 4am on Monday.

The Scottish Government said the changes were agreed following scientific analysis of the latest data.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The latest changes are welcome for Scots with loved ones in Canada but once again show that international travel remains challenging.

“Any relaxations to travel restrictions have only been made possible due to the huge success of the Scottish Government’s domestic vaccination programme.

“It is vitally important we protect that progress through continued vigilance on importation, and we continue to urge caution given the risks caused by variants of concern.”