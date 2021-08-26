Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Canada and Denmark on green travel list as Thailand and Montenegro turn red

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 6:14 pm
Canada will move to the green list for international travel, the Scottish Government announced (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Canada and Denmark are among the countries which have been added to the green ‘traffic light’ list for international travel, the Scottish Government has announced.

Thailand and Montenegro will be added to the red list. Leisure travel to these countries is banned and anyone entering Scotland from either will be required to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

Other countries moving from amber to green are the Azores, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Fully vaccinated people coming back from amber and green list countries are not required to isolate on their return.

All the countries involved are on the amber list and the changes come into force at 4am on Monday.

The Scottish Government said the changes were agreed following scientific analysis of the latest data.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The latest changes are welcome for Scots with loved ones in Canada but once again show that international travel remains challenging.

“Any relaxations to travel restrictions have only been made possible due to the huge success of the Scottish Government’s domestic vaccination programme.

“It is vitally important we protect that progress through continued vigilance on importation, and we continue to urge caution given the risks caused by variants of concern.”

