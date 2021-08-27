Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Cole-Hamilton hands role to predecessor Rennie as he unveils Lib-Dem top team

By Press Association
August 27, 2021, 4:54 pm
Former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has been announced as the party’s education spokesman at Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will remain on the party’s front bench, after being made education spokesman by his successor.

Alex Cole-Hamilton revealed the roles the party’s four MSPs will take on in Holyrood – insisting that they are all “crackling with talent and ideas” to inspire voters.

Mr Rennie, who stepped down as leader after the Holyrood elections saw the number of Liberal Democrat MSPs drop from five to four, replaces Beatrice Wishart in the education role.

Ms Wishart, the Shetland MSP, will now speak for the party on rural affairs and connectivity.

Liam McArthur, who represents Orkney, remains in his role as justice spokesman and will also speak about the climate emergency.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he would continue to speak on health issues – the role he had before becoming leader – as well as being his party’s main spokesman on the constitution and external affairs.

He was announced as the party’s new Scottish leader last Friday, after being the only person to put themselves forward for the post.

Alex Cole Hamilton unveiled his team of spokespeople at the end of his first week as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “After a busy first week as leader in which I have challenged the Government over their wafer-thin commitment to helping the NHS recover from the pandemic and pushed for a comprehensive Covid inquiry, I am delighted to announce my new spokesperson team who will lead the party forward over the coming years.

“Scotland needs new hope and this team can offer it. They are crackling with talent and ideas, ready to inspire people.

“We will focus on the issues that matter to people across the country every day, from the NHS to the climate emergency. We will oppose the centralising SNP and stand up for human rights at home and abroad.

“Over the coming weeks I will be setting out a series of proposals to give people new hope, from the environment to the future of our communities and the prospects for young people. Scottish Liberal Democrats have so much to offer the people of Scotland.”

