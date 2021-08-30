Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Number of arrests’ expected over anti-Irish chanting after Old Firm game

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 1:26 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 2:05 pm
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins condemned the anti-Irish Catholic behaviour as ‘unacceptable’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A senior Police Scotland officer has said he expects a “number of arrests” to be made following “unacceptable” anti-Irish Catholic singing in Glasgow.

Footage posted on social media showed Rangers fans marching through the city centre attended by police on Sunday afternoon while chanting an anti-Irish song referring to the Famine.

Politicians condemned the scenes, with Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, saying he was “disgusted” by the anti-Irish racism on show following Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: “We did not facilitate this event and to say so is inaccurate.

“Officers on patrol came across this group as it was making its way through Glasgow city centre.

“Due to the numbers and to ensure public and officer safety, additional officers were called to assist and, at this point, individuals’ details were noted and the group dispersed.

“A retrospective investigation into this anti-Irish Catholic singing has been launched and we are following up a number of lines of inquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage and footage on social media. 

“I fully expect a number of arrests to be made.

“This type of anti-Irish Catholic behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take the appropriate action against them.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police on 101.

Mr Higgins added: “However, the challenges of the sectarianism still evident in some parts of Scotland are a much broader societal problem and, whilst policing will have a role to play in addressing the symptoms, its causes are a problem which require a more effective, joined-up, civic response.

Mr Yousaf posted on Twitter: “For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to ‘Go home’ – Scotland is their home.

“Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head.

“Solidarity with our Irish community.

“I am sure Police Scot will hold those responsible to account.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie also condemned the scenes.

He tweeted: “The images of a mob singing anti-Irish racist songs, as they marched through Glasgow escorted by police, ought to be shocking but are shamefully all too familiar.

“At the very least, we need an assurance that every identifiable person in that crowd will face charges.”

Glasgow Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy tweeted on Monday: “Not sharing the video because it’s vile and I’m not platforming it, but just to say; racists have no place in Glasgow, Scotland or the world.

“Absolutely disgusted at the behaviour displayed yesterday.”

Pressure group Call It Out, which campaigns against anti-Catholic bigotry and anti-Irish racism in Scotland, called on the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council to take action and to “start by recognising our community”.

The group tweeted: “This is the kind of racism you don’t notice, day after day, week after week, year after year, decade after decade.

“When are you going to call it out?”

The incident happened after Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.

