Daily Covid-19 cases jump by more than 2,000

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by more than 2,000 in the past 24 hours and seven coronavirus patients have died.

The latest Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday record 6,029 daily cases, up from 3,893 on Monday.

The figures remain below the record high of 7,113 on Sunday, but numbers of patients in hospital have continued to rise.

A total of 585 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 34 on the previous day, with 54 patients in intensive care, up two.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,118.

The daily test positivity rate is 14.9%, up from 14.1% the previous day.

So far, 4,106,408 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,680,761 have had their second.

The latest data comes after Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced she is self-isolating for 10 days after a family member tested positive.

She said as she had her second vaccination under two weeks ago, she must self-isolate for the full period.

Late this afternoon, a family member tested positive. As a close contact, I will now self-isolate for the full period as I am not fully vaccinated (it’s been less than a fortnight since my second vaccine). /1 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) August 30, 2021

On Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would no longer self-isolate having tested negative, after being told on Sunday she was a close contact of an infected person.

Under the current rules in Scotland, close contacts and children are able to end isolation if they are symptomless, have returned a negative PCR test and if they have been double-vaccinated for at least a fortnight.

But anyone who does not meet those criteria must isolate for 10 days from the point an infected person developed symptoms, regardless if they have symptoms themselves or test negative.