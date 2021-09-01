Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government offers £250,000 in humanitarian aid to Afghans

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 12:03 am
Angus Robertson said money would go to those in peril (Andy Buchanan/PA)
The Scottish Government will offer £250,000 to help those in peril in Afghanistan, a minister has said.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the money will be made available through the government’s humanitarian assistance fund.

He said the government was in close contact with charities to determine how the aid could be delivered safely and effectively.

MSPs will debate how Scotland can support Afghans during a meeting of the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Robertson said: “We have all been moved by the current crisis in Afghanistan and stand ready to help those in need at this critical time.

“We have activated the Scottish Government’s humanitarian emergency fund and this £250,000 will provide crucial help to those desperately in need in the midst of this harrowing crisis.

“And this is additional to the financial commitment the Scottish people already make to the UK’s aid budget through tax contributions.

“The UK Government has said that its aid to Afghanistan will be doubled, and that is a step in the right direction – but ultimately amounts to nothing more than a reversal of previous major cuts to aid to Afghanistan.”

He added: “A tragedy is engulfing Afghanistan.

“We are ready and willing to play our part – Scotland will not only provide humanitarian assistance, but is committed to playing a full role in assisting, and welcoming, the resettlement and relocation of Afghans at risk.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton said a concrete commitment was needed (Lesley Martin/PA)

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Scottish Government to fully detail its capacity for refugees.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Government’s rhetoric is admirable but what is missing is the concrete commitments in terms of numbers and funding to enable local authorities to house and support these people.

“If ministers produce and share guarantees of Scotland’s readiness then it would help enable Scotland to provide sanctuary to thousands more.

“Ministers should show that our services are ready to assist in terms of providing physical and mental healthcare, housing, guardians, translators, education and more.

“Scotland can provide new hope for all those forced from their homes by the Taliban regime.

“I would gladly work with the Scottish Government to make that a reality.”

