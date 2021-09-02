Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Hundreds of new staff to be recruited for ambulance service

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 11:38 am
Almost 300 new staff are to be recruited to the Scottish Ambulance Service (PA)
Almost 300 new staff are to be recruited to the Scottish Ambulance Service (PA)

Almost 300 new ambulance staff are to be recruited as part of efforts to remobilise the NHS and ensure the service is “ready for the challenges ahead”, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has announced.

The £20 million needed for the recruitment drive is part of the Scottish Government’s £1 billion plan to bolster the NHS in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as the NHS remains under pressure as a result of coronavirus, with a sharp surge in cases in Scotland in recent days.

The latest wave of recruitment will see paramedics, technicians, patient transport staff and other professionals taken on in the north and north-east of Scotland.

In addition, additional ambulances and other resources will be made available to help the service better cope with demand.

Mr Yousaf praised ambulance workers, who he said have been “at the heart of the response to the coronavirus pandemic”, adding that “we all owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their courage, commitment and professionalism”.

He added: “These additional resources show that this Government is determined to ensure they have the support needed to meet patient demand as the NHS continues to remobilise.

“Our recent recovery plan targeted over £1 billion of investment over the next five years across the whole health system to increase capacity and ensure the health service is ready for the challenges ahead.

“Investment in support for staff and their wellbeing will be an essential and vital component of our recovery and the reduction of on-call working for ambulance staff will help with this.”

Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said the funding is “great news” and will allow it to “continue to increase our investment in new frontline staff, new ambulances and new vehicles at pace”.

She continued: “These new resources will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.

“They’ll also complement our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months in extremely demanding circumstances.”

With an additional 296 staff, she said this will mean reduced on-call working and therefore an improved work/life balance for some existing employees.

Ms Howie said: “Additional stations where on-call working will also be eliminated or reduced are currently being identified.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal