More details will be given of vaccine passports before vote, First Minister vows

Nicola Sturgeon has failed to say if coronavirus vaccine passports will become a permanent requirement for entry to nightclubs and large events.

With the Scottish Government set to introduce the measure, subject to approval in a Holyrood vote next week, she was pressed to set out more details of the new scheme, the latest in a series of measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

With Ms Sturgeon having this week appointed Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater as junior ministers in her government following the co-operation deal struck with their party, Douglas Ross demanded to know if all members of this “coalition of chaos” backed the move.

With the SNP leader stressing all ministers are bound by collective cabinet responsibility, Mr Ross also quizzed her on whether the new vaccine certification scheme would become permanent.

The Tory raised the issues at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, claiming at the moment those who will have to implement the certification scheme, including the hospital sector and football clubs, have “no idea what infrastructure will be in place or if they will get any help to introduce this”.

He said: “It is just another example of the shambolic, last minute knee jerk decision making of this government.”

He said Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who is also the Covid Recovery Secretary, had previously u-turned on “vertical drinking”, when he said people would be permitted to drink standing at bars following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Ross added: “Now he (John Swinney) has u-turned on Covid passports.

“A month ago he was against them, just this morning at the Covid committee the Deputy First Minister suggested they could be permanent.”

The Tory then demanded: “Will Nicola Sturgeon tell us exactly what infrastructure will be in place, who will administer it, what financial support will be available, and is the Deputy First Minister correct that these passports might be permanent?”

Responding Ms Sturgeon stressed that taking a “dogmatic, unchanging position” on issues such as vaccination certificates was “not the way you keep the public safe” in the midst of a global pandemic

She recalled ministers had never ruled out introducing such a scheme for venues such as nightclubs and said they were now “engaging with sectors across the economy”.

More details about how the scheme will work in practice will be set out before it is debated by MSPs, the First Minister vowed.

Revellers like these in Boteca do Brasil nightclub in Glasgow will soon need vaccine passports (Daniel Harkins/PA)

But she insisted there was a “degree of understanding and pragmatism” from affected sectors about the scheme, citing Geoff Ellis of DF Concerts, which organises the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow as having said that “the Government are doing all the can to avoid another lockdown, as an industry we all have to support that we all have to do our bit”.

Meanwhile the Scottish Football Supporters Association has stated that if “Covid certificates are what it takes to allow fans to keep supporting their clubs it is better than no fans present”, Ms Sturgeon added.

She told MSPs: “Nobody wants any form of restrictions but while we have this virus we have to determine the least restrictive way of keeping people safe.”

With the Covid pandemic forcing politicians across the globe to take “really tough decisions” she challenged Mr Ross to make clear whether he would support the scheme.

The First Minister said: “Perhaps Douglas Ross should first and foremost concentrate on what his view on what vaccine certification is, whether he supports it or opposes it, or whether he is going to continue simply to engage in the infantile opposition that characterises so much of the Conservatives response to Covid.”