Sturgeon defends NHS plan after record waiting time figures

Nicola Sturgeon has defended her government’s recovery plan for the NHS following the publication of figures showing A&E waiting time performance hitting a record low.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar challenged the First Minister on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon said her government had delivered higher investment for the NHS and record staff numbers.

Earlier this week, it was revealed performance against the four-hour waiting time target for A&E fell to a record low of 75.1%.

Anas Sarwar mentioned Nicola Sturgeon’s comments from 2003 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar referred to comments Ms Sturgeon made in 2003, when she said waiting lists at the time were a “humiliation”.

He said that across the health service more than 600,000 people were on waiting lists.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “In 2003, Nicola Sturgeon was saying a list of over 84,000 people was a humiliation.

“What we are talking about today is a list of over 600,000.”

Mr Sarwar said the figure was at 450,000 before the pandemic began.

He continued: “These long lists are meaning more complicated cases presenting at A&E.

“This month, the worst A&E waiting times since records began – 24,000 of our fellow citizens waiting more than four hours, 4,000 of our fellow citizens waiting over eight hours and almost 1,000 of our fellow citizens waiting over 12 hours while ambulances are queueing outside hospitals.”

Mr Sarwar referred to BMA Scotland’s response to the NHS recovery plan published in August, which said some commitments were “unrealistic”.

The First Minister said the plan offered an additional £1 billion and aimed to increase capacity by 10%.

She said the pandemic has put “significant pressure” on the NHS, adding: “Before the pandemic, the difference was the changing demographics of our country that every single nation across the UK is grappling with.

“That’s why this government has ensured record investment in the National Health Service, record investment that would not have happened had Labour stayed in government.”

She said the new national treatment centres promised by the NHS recovery plan would have an additional 1,500 staff.

Ms Sturgeon said: “No-one underplays how difficult the challenges ahead are, for the NHS in particular, but for all of society.

“It is only a matter of months since the Scottish people had a choice about who they trusted and had confidence in to lead the country through all of these challenges.

“And they chose this government and that is a responsibility we take seriously each and every day.”