Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Breeding seabird numbers down by almost 50% since 1980s

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 11:19 am
Arctic skua have seen the greatest decline in numbers, the study found (RSPB/PA)
Arctic skua have seen the greatest decline in numbers, the study found (RSPB/PA)

Seabird breeding numbers in Scotland have declined by almost 50% since the 1980s, a report has found.

The main reasons behind the decline are fisheries, climate change and invasive non-native species, a study by the Government agency NatureScot said.

Drawing on data from the UK seabird monitoring programme, which looked at breeding numbers for 11 species, numbers fell by 49% between 1986 and the most recent estimate in 2019.

Arctic skua showed the largest decline at 81%, with a lack of sandeel fish understood to be a factor.

Common tern numbers have also dropped sharply by 48%.

However guillemot numbers have increased by 17% since 2016 and are at a similar level to the early 2000s.

Island of Mingulay seabird breeding season
Guillemot numbers have increased in recent years (PA)

Simon Foster, NatureScot’s trends and indicator analyst, said: “While there are some positive signs of stabilisation in some species, overall our internationally important breeding seabird populations are continuing to decline.

“We know that these declines are driven by factors including climate change, fisheries and invasive non-native species.

“The Scottish Government’s forthcoming Scottish Seabird Conservation Strategy will be a crucial step in shedding more light on the pressures and threats that our seabirds face and setting out action to help secure their future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal