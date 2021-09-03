Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

MSPs due to vote on vaccine passport plan on Thursday

By Press Association
September 3, 2021, 3:16 pm
Nicola Sturgeon set out the proposal earlier this week (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Parliament is expected to vote on the proposals for vaccine passports at nightclubs and large events on Thursday.

MSPs are due to debate Nicola Sturgeon’s plan on the afternoon of September 9.

Earlier this week, the First Minister said the Government wants to bring the scheme in “quickly” in response to rising coronavirus cases in Scotland.

Proof of double vaccination would be used as a condition of entry for nightclubs and other large events, such as music festivals and some football matches.

(PA Graphics)
Thursday’s debate on the Covid vaccination certification scheme is subject to agreement with Holyrood’s business bureau.

It comes as statistics confirmed the level of infection in Scotland is at its highest since estimates began last autumn.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed around one in 75 people were thought to have Covid-19 last week, a sharp rise from one in 140 the previous week.

In Friday’s daily figures, Scotland recorded 10 deaths of coronavirus patients and 6,711 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Scottish Government figures indicate the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 8,154.

The daily test positivity rate is 12.1%, up from 11.1% the previous day.

A total of 653 people were in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 29 on the previous day, with 60 patients in intensive care, up five.

So far, 4,114,552 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,709,328 have had their second.

