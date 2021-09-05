Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

NHS faces ‘most significant challenge in history’, Health Secretary says

By Press Association
September 5, 2021, 1:03 pm Updated: September 5, 2021, 2:43 pm
The Health Secretary discussed pressures on the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland’s NHS is facing the “most significant” challenge in its history as a result of the pandemic, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

However, he denied the health service was in crisis ahead of winter.

Opposition parties have hit out at lengthening waiting lists in the NHS.

Figures released earlier this week showed A&E waiting-time performance had reached a record low.

The Health Secretary told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show the Government had been making progress in reducing waiting lists before the pandemic hit.

NHS
Figures have shown growing waiting lists in hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Asked if the system was in crisis, he said: “No, it’s the most significant challenge the NHS has ever faced.

“In the entire history of the NHS this crisis, this pandemic, this virus, caused the most significant pressure.

“Never has there been a time when so many procedures, surgeries and diagnostic pressures have been paused for so long.”

He said the flu vaccine would be a “key tool” in reducing pressure on the NHS ahead of winter, with the Government aiming to inoculate people at a faster rate than ever before.

Mr Yousaf also said he expected to see further advice on vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds in the coming week.

In a decision on Friday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) did not recommend a mass rollout among 12 to 15-year-olds.

Instead, it suggested ministers should seek further advice on the wider impact of vaccination.

Chief medical officers (CMOs) from around the UK are now considering the impacts.

Coronavirus tests
More than 6,000 cases were confirmed on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Sunday, Scotland recorded 6,368 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported in the figures from the Scottish Government, though registrar’s offices are usually closed at weekends.

A total of 48,033 tests were carried out, of which 14.2% were positive.

There were 719 people in hospital with recently-confirmed Covid-19 and 61 in intensive care.

A total of 4,121,962 people have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 3,726,769 have received their second dose.

