Daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise as more than 7,000 test positive

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Scotland continues to rise as a further 7,065 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, up from 6,368 on the day before.

Hospital admissions are also on the rise with 771 patients being treated in hospital as of Monday, up 52 on the day before, and 71 in intensive care, up 10.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,165.

The daily test positivity rate is 14.5%, up from 14.2% the previous day.

So far, 4,106,408 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,680,761 have had their second.

The latest figures come as the Scottish Government is being being urged to ditch plans for coronavirus vaccine passports and focus instead on an emergency recruitment campaign to bolster the contact tracing system.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton made the plea to ministers ahead of Thursday’s debate on new Scottish Government plans to make coronavirus vaccine certificates a requirement of entry for nightclubs and some other large events.

Both the Lib Dems and Labour have already vowed to vote against the proposals when they come before MSPs at Holyrood.