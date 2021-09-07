Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Swinney self-isolating after close contact with positive Covid case

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:16 am
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been told to self-isolate after coming into close contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19 (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scotland’s health secretary has been forced to self-isolate after coming into close contact of someone with Covid.

John Swinney said he has booked a PCR test and will be self-isolating in line with the current Government rules.

In a tweet on Monday Mr Swinney said: “I have been advised tonight that I am a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for Covid.”

He added: “Thanks to all the contact tracers for their diligent work.”

In August, self-isolation rules in Scotland changed allowing people who have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to leave isolation early if they are identified as a close contact but go on to show a negative result.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be outlining her policy plans in the Scottish Parliament for next year – an event Mr Swinney will be unable to attend in person due to his recent Covid alert.

