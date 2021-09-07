Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Record numbers of A&E patients waiting longer than four hours, figures show

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 10:34 am
Scotland’s A&E departments have failed to hit waiting time targets once more (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scotland’s A&E departments have failed to hit waiting time targets once more (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s A&E waiting time performance has hit a record low for a fourth consecutive week, with more than a quarter of patients waiting more than four hours to be seen.

Just 74.2% of the 27,577 people who attended Accident and Emergency during the final week of August were admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target time.

The Scottish Government target is for 95% of all A&E patients to wait no longer than four hours to be seen, although it has not been met since July 2020.

But in the week ending August 29, there were 7,105 people left waiting for longer than the target time  — the highest number since records began in 2015.

Of those, 1,498 patients spent more than eight hours in A&E  and 418 patients waited more than 12 hours.

It is the fourth week running that the record waits have got worse, declining from 76.5% of patients seen in the target time during the first week of August to 76% and then to 75.1%.

Across Scotland, NHS Forth Valley was once again the worst-performing health board, with 57% of the 1,167 patients seen within four hours – down from 59.6% the previous week.

It was followed by NHS Lanarkshire, which saw 68.2% of the 4,281 patients in the target time (up from 65.5% in the week ending August 22) and then NHS Borders with 69.8% (down from 67.7%).

The island health boards: NHS Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, were the only ones to exceed the 95% target with 100%, 97.8% and 95.7% performances respectively.

Coronavirus – Wed May 26, 2021
Humza Yousaf said the pandemic has affected A&E performance (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The latest monthly figures for July, published by Public Health Scotland, also show record levels of patients waiting beyond four hours.

A total of 81.5% of the attendance at A&E across Scotland were seen within the target time, with 3,579 (2.8%) experiencing a wait in excess of eight hours and 781 waiting beyond 12 hours.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Huma Yousaf insisted the Government was “monitoring the situation closely” and said: “Weekly performance is impacted due to a range of challenges including high attendances, staffing pressures due to isolation and annual leave and the continued requirement for infection control precautions that is affecting the time people need to spend in A&E.

“This is combined with increased levels of people attending A&E who are much sicker and require higher levels of care.

He added: “To minimise pressures, in June we committed £12 million in additional funding to health boards across Scotland to support non-Covid emergency care.

“The boards are in the process of recruiting additional staff with this funding and we expect to see an impact of our rapid action in the coming weeks.

“We have also provided £80 million to boards in this financial year to support their elective activity and specifically target the backlog of care including appointments, diagnostic testing and surgery, as part of the broader mobilisation of our NHS.

“Boosting staffing levels will help put measures in place to reduce waiting times for urgent or emergency treatment and increase available beds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal