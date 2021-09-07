Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scotland may need tax rises to meet 2030 child poverty target, MSPs told

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 11:34 am
Scotland may have to impose new taxes to meet the target to reduce child poverty by 2030 (Gareth Fuller/PA)


Ministers may need to consider raising taxes if Scotland is to  meet its legally binding targets for reducing child poverty, MSPs have been told.

Campaigner John Dickie of the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said the “number one priority” for the Scottish Budget for next year should be doubling the Scottish Child Payment “at the very least”.

The payment, made to families on some benefits, currently pays £10 a week for each child – although the Scottish Government is coming under increasing pressure to quickly fulfil the commitment to raise this to £20.

But, he added that looking further ahead to the 203-31 target, “we do need to think about what resources the Parliament has, that the Government has at its disposal, and look longer term at not just spending but at tax powers as well”.

The CPAG Scotland director continued: “One of our clear calls in the medium term is to review the tax powers the parliament has at its disposal to look at how those can be used in a way that will contribute to that objective, to that statutory legal target of reducing child poverty to less than 10% by 2030.”

His comments came as he told how child poverty could cause “extraordinary damage” in terms of the health and education of youngsters whose lives are blighted.

And he warned: “Those are huge costs to us all. The costs of not investing now to reduce those levels of poverty are significant.”

