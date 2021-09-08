Answer rates for calls to 101 phone line will improve, pledges senior officer

Senior Police Scotland officers say response times for their 101 non-emergency phone service will improve, following criticism about abandoned calls.

Assistant Chief Constable Kenny MacDonald said coronavirus-linked absences had impacted the service.

He and Chief Superintendent Barry Blair appeared at Holyrood’s Criminal Justice committee on Wednesday, where they and others in the justice sector faced a number of questions from MSPs.

It comes after the force was fined £100,000 after admitting a number of failings around the death of Lamara Bell in 2015.

Despite a call being made to report the car Ms Bell was inside had crashed off the M9, it took officers three days to respond.

Russell Findlay questioned the senior officers (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay raised the issue with the senior officers.

He said: “We know from the Scottish Police Authority meeting that in June 71,000 calls were abandoned, which represents around 40% of all 101 calls in that month.

“Given what was admitted to yesterday in relation to the M9 tragedy, which was historic, it does seem this problem of unanswered calls or calls not acted upon has not been addressed and perhaps worsened during the Covid pandemic.

“Is that the case? Why have we still not got a grip of it? And what needs to happen to fix this problem?”

ACC MacDonald said offered his condolences to both families involved in the M9 tragedy.

He said: “The issue of 101 calls in 2015 and where we are now is significantly different.

“Looking at Covid, in particular, that has presented challenges to our contact, command and control division, in terms of social distancing and in terms of absence as you would see in many other agencies.”

The 999 emergency service had been maintained to an “exceptionally high level” during the pandemic, he said.

Police were now required to consider whether someone had coronavirus before dispatching officers to a call, he said.

ACC MacDonald said: “We continue to improve our service, we have an ambitious programme of change that we are continuing to work through regarding modernised contact and engagement.”

Mr Findlay asked if unanswered 101 calls might lead to the public giving up on the non-emergency line and calling 999 instead.

ACC MacDonald said Police Scotland was increasingly using online reporting, and many people preferred to contact the police in this way.

He said: “There is still a strong need for a 101 service and for it to perform at a high level.

“The call answering times are improving and we have plans to improve that further.

“So I think the public can still maintain a confidence in that service.”