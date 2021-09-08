Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Mundell: It is shocking that top academic was not involved in curriculum review

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 1:27 pm
The OECD report was released in June, and resulted in plans to scrap the SQA (Danny Lawson/PA)
The OECD report was released in June, and resulted in plans to scrap the SQA (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two MSPs have clashed over the lack of involvement of a prominent critic of Curriculum for Excellence in a major review into the policy.

Professor Lindsay Paterson, of Edinburgh University, has long opposed the policy which was under scrutiny from the Organisation for Economy Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The review, which was commissioned by ministers, resulted in the Scottish Government deciding to scrap the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and look to reform Education Scotland – including by removing the power of inspection from the body.

Appearing before the Education, Children and Young People Committee at Holyrood, Dr Beatriz Pont, who works for the OECD, said they had originally planned to speak to Prof Paterson, but did not have time to do so.

Dr Pont said: “Lindsay Paterson was among our shortlist, but it was not possible to fit him, so we read his publication as well.”

Dr Pont went on to say it was important for the body to ensure that it didn’t become “overloaded”.

She added: “I think we covered a good number of academic perspectives, whether we met them or read their materials initially or during the review.”

The assertion enraged Tory MSP Oliver Mundell, who said: “Quite frankly I find it shocking that the OECD didn’t find the time to speak to Professor Paterson. I think he’s widely regarded in Scotland, by Scottish teachers, by parents, by many across academia.

“The idea that, as one of the leading critics of the current curriculum, his voice would not be included and his papers would only be read, I think confirms many of the concerns I’ve got.”

SNP MSP James Dornan came to the defence of the OECD review, saying: “I found the last intervention highly embarrassing for the committee.

James Dornan
James Dornan said the exchange was ’embarrassing’ for the committee (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“The OECD is an internationally respected organisation, Oliver seems to have this conspiracy theory that the Scottish Government have got power over all sorts of international bodies and that if they don’t do exactly as he wants, then there is some conspiracy is going on.

“It’s unacceptable for the OECD to be coming here in good faith, taking questions and then getting that type of abuse from a member.”

The committee’s convener, Stephen Kerr, himself a Tory MSP, replied: “I’m not sure we could say what occurred is abuse, but your point is made.”

Meanwhile, Romane Viannet, who also works with the OECD, said that standardised tests are not an effective way of measuring pupils progress.

Pupils undergo online tests in literacy and numeracy in primaries one, four and seven, as well as in S3 – but the practice has been controversial since its implementation in 2017.

In response to a question from Green MSP, Ross Greer, Ms Viannet said: “The argument that is made is not that (standardised testing) in particular is useless, it’s just that it is, maybe, not the most appropriate mechanism to use for curriculum for excellence or to measure curriculum for excellence’s impact on student learning.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal