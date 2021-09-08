Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Government reveals £500 million fund to keep children out of care

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 2:48 pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the new fund would prevent families from ‘reaching crisis point’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
A £500 million fund aimed at stopping families from reaching “crisis point” should result in fewer children being taken into care, the Scottish Government has said.

Ministers are committing to invest the money over the five years of this parliamentary term in the new Whole Family Wellbeing Fund.

And it is hoped that by 2030 it will have significantly reduced the number of youngsters who are in care in Scotland.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, said the new fund – part of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s programme for Government –  would be “focused on prevention” and would seek to work with families experiencing problems before they reach breaking point.

Children and young people will also be able to access help and support on a variety of issues, such as mental health, drug and alcohol abuse and educational attainment.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Swinney said: “We want to create a Scotland where more children will only know care, compassion and love, and not a care system.

“The Whole Family Wellbeing Fund, backed by at least £500 million over this parliamentary term, will help us to make this a reality and prevent families reaching crisis point.”

By the end of this decade, the Scottish Government wants at least 5% of all spending on community based health and social care initiatives to go on “preventative whole family support measures”, Mr Swinney said.

He added: “This fund, focused on prevention, will enable the building of universal, holistic support services, available in communities across Scotland, giving families access to the help they need, where and when they need it.”

It comes in the wake of a commitment from the Scottish Government to do more to improve the lives of youngsters in care.

The organisation The Promise, set up to help ensure “that every child grows up loved, safe and respected, able to realise their full potential” welcomed the funding.

Chair of The Promise Scotland, Fiona Duncan, said: “The Whole Family Wellbeing Fund is welcome and The Promise Scotland looks forward to working with the Scottish Government and others to ensure it leads to more children and young people staying together with their families, wherever it is safe for them to do so, to feel loved, and to receive the help and support they need, when they need it.”

