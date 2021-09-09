Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lack of wellbeing data to measure broader impact of education, auditors warn

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:01 pm
Stephen Boyle said a wider set of indicators than exam results was needed (Niall Carson/PA)
There is a lack of robust data to measure the broader impact of education in Scotland, Audit Scotland has warned.

The auditor general told MSPs that data was needed on issues such as health, wellbeing and confidence in order to measure the attainment gap, as well as exam results.

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee was also told the pandemic has led to a “data gap” of two years, which further complicates measurements.

In March, Audit Scotland published a report that said the poverty-related attainment gap in education remains wide, despite recent progress.

Auditors have now published a further report into improving outcomes for young people through education, which was discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Public Audit Committee.

Auditor general Stephen Boyle said: “We recognise the complexity of closing the poverty-related attainment gap, but it remains wide and progress towards it falls short of the Scottish Government’s aims.

“Improvement needs to happen faster and more consistently across Scotland to address the inequalities which exist before Covid-19 and have increased as result.”

He continued: “One of our key findings in today’s report is that there’s a lack of robust data to measure against the broader aspects of Scottish education system.

“So there’s plenty of data and an overt focus on their focus on attainment levels within schools in respect of exam results.

“But not that broader sense, that it’s accepted that schools are about more than than just the exam results.”

Mr Boyle said he accepted it would be “difficult” to develop indicators for children’s health, wellbeing and confidence.

He said: “Nonetheless, if school is to shift away from being a sole focus on exams, as we see in the indicators, we have to overcome this hurdle to have a broader suite of indicators.”

