Hosting Cop26 will bring ‘unique challenges’ to Glasgow, says transport minister

Hosting the global Cop26 environment summit in Glasgow will bring “unique challenges” to the city, Scotland’s transport minister said, with detailed travel plans and road closures being put in place

Delegates are coming from across the world to take part in the event in November – which is expected to have a similar impact in terms of transport on Glasgow as the London Olympics did on the UK capital.

Locals are being warned that “naturally there will be disruption across the city over the course of the conference” – which runs from November 1 to November 12.

As part of the event, a fleet of electric buses is being laid on to transport those involved between the city centre and the summit site, at the Scottish Event Campus.

Delegates and volunteers are also being given free travel smartcards to help them move about the city, with organisers promising “enhanced public transport” for days when Glasgow will be at its busiest.

A number of roads will be closed to traffic for three weeks, between October 23 and November 15, with the busy Clydeside Expressway shut from the Partick Interchange to Anderston at Junction 19 of the M8 motorway.

The Clyde Arc, or Squinty Bridge, and local roads around the SEC venue will also be closed in preparation for and during the event.

Detailed information on road closures is available online at www.getreadyglasgow.com while a transport plan for the summit has also now been published.

🌍 The @UN Climate Change Conference (#COP26) starts in #Glasgow on 31 October. We’ve published the Transport Plan Overview for the event. Read about local transport measures and what they will mean for the public, businesses and visitors➡️ https://t.co/tIUSobom5j pic.twitter.com/LwEAfXf8Sz — Transport Scotland (@transcotland) September 10, 2021

It comes as about 400 business leaders and others, including Police Scotland, Transport Scotland, the Cabinet Office, Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce provided an update on planning.

The transport minister, Graeme Dey, said: “With just over 50 days until what could be potentially the most significant event not just of our lifetime, but for future generations too, many months of travel planning and preparations are now entering their final, crucial phase.”

While he said a detailed transport plan for the event had been developed, he added that the summit would be “unprecedented for so many reasons and will bring its own unique challenges for Glasgow and beyond”.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said hosting the summit would bring ‘unique challenges’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Dey said: “I would urge commuters, business and the public to take some time to read the transport plan and familiarise themselves with the road closures and latest travel advice.

“We can all play a key role in delivering a successful event and ensuring the talks deliver results to help secure a better future for our planet.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable, Bernard Higgins, said: “We are committed to minimising the impact on the public, businesses and the communities we serve to keep Scotland moving during Cop26.

“Police Scotland have been working closely with partners including the United Nations, UK Government, Transport Scotland and Glasgow City Council to prepare for what will be a complex policing operation to support Cop26 and to ensure that this will be a safe and secure event.”

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Cop26 presents an incredible opportunity for Glasgow as host, not only to showcase all that our city has to offer as we welcome delegates from across the globe, but also to demonstrate the level in which we can contribute both to solving climate change and to laying the foundations for our next phase of economic growth.

“The sheer scale of the event is a fantastic accolade for Glasgow, however, naturally, there will be disruption across the city over the course of the conference, and so it is vitally important to engage with the business community to manage the impact on the day-to-day running of the city.”

Meanwhile, Denise Hamilton, head of city services and Cop26 Operations at Glasgow City Council, stated: “We knew that hosting an event of such global significance was going to have an impact on the city and the extent of that impact is now clearer.

“To keep Glasgow moving and open for business we need people to know what’s happening and plan journeys ahead of time.

“Over the next few weeks there will be a range of engagement sessions advertised for businesses and communities to attend, in addition to the information regularly being added to getreadyglasgow.com.”