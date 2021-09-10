Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Vaccine passports plan leaves question mark over attendees at Cop26

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:29 pm
Glasgow will host Cop26 but it remains unclear whether delegates will need to prove they are fully vaccinated (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow will host Cop26 but it remains unclear whether delegates will need to prove they are fully vaccinated (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Labour has questioned whether Cop26 attendees and anyone taking part in climate protests will need a Covid vaccine passport.

The Cop26 summit opens on October 31 and Glasgow will welcome world leaders, scientists and environmental activists to agree action to tackle the climate emergency.

But from the start of October, new Scottish Government rules will require people attending large events to prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

After MSPs in the Scottish Parliament approved plans for the coronavirus vaccine passport, despite Conservative, Labour and Lib Dem opposition, the Government has been challenged about what the measures will mean for the climate conference.

Coronavirus – Thu Sep 30, 2020
Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon asked the Government whether vaccine passports will be required for protesters and delegates at Cop26 (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Labour’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport spokeswoman, Monica Lennon, has tabled a written question asking whether all delegates and protesters will need to have been vaccinated.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson, has previously revealed there will be a “bespoke arrangement” for Cop26 delegates, although no details of the plans have been announced.

Under the plans unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, vaccine passports – in the form of a QR code or on an app currently under development – will be required for indoor seated events of 500 or more attendees, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and “any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance”.

Ms Lennon said: “The most important global climate summit in history will gather in Glasgow in a matter of weeks.

“Under the Scottish Government’s proposals, it’s unclear whether those attending official Cop26 events in Glasgow or protesting nearby will be expected to prove their vaccination status.

“SNP and Green ministers must urgently clarify what their vaccine passport rules will mean for participation in Cop26.”

When asked about the consequences for Cop26 of the vaccine certification plans during Tuesday’s Covid Committee at Holyrood,  Michael Matheson said: “We’re at the point where there will be bespoke arrangements set out for Cop26 delegates.”

The Transport Secretary said discussions were still ongoing between the UK and Scottish Governments and their respective chief medical officers, with details of the plan due to be revealed next week.

He told the committee: “We are at the stage where those plans are fairly advanced in development and the UK Government are expected to announce those in more detail publicly next week, setting out the details of what arrangements will be in place for those delegates who are travelling from other countries that wouldn’t have been vaccinated, who have been vaccinated and which vaccinations are going to be recognised.”

Mr Matheson added that delegates from countries without access to vaccines may have been offered them through a scheme being run by the UK Government’s Foreign Office.

A Scottish Government spokesman subsequently confirmed that protests were exempt from the measures to require vaccine passports at large gatherings.

He said: “The certification scheme would not apply to protests.

“We continue to work with UK Government, Glasgow City Council and other delivery partners on the arrangements for delegates attending Cop26.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal