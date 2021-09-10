Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Cruel and irresponsible’ to cut Universal Credit payments, says SNP MSP

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:53 pm
The SNP conference has passed a motion calling for the £20 uplift in Universal Credit to not be cut (Jonathan Brady/PA)
SNP members have backed a call for the UK Government to abandon “cruel and frankly irresponsible” plans to cut £20 from Universal Credit payments.

The party’s conference overwhelmingly backed a motion urging Government ministers to not end the boost to benefit payments introduced near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has previously denied that ending the uplift would push more people into poverty, despite claimants facing an annual cut of £1,040 if it were to end as planned in the autumn.

Addressing the SNP conference, the party’s work and pensions spokesman at Westminster, David Linden, said the “monumental” £20 uplift at the start of the pandemic showed the Government were “effectively admitting the amount they paid previously was too low”.

“It’s clear that even though the Tories spent the last decade cutting the social security net, they are most certainly not done yet,” he said.

“Boris Johnson and his cabinet say that work is the best route out of poverty when I raise the impending cut to Universal Credit.

“But that simply is not true so long as the Tories are putting the financial burden of the pandemic on the lowest-paid workers.”

Amy Callaghan, the SNP MP for East Dunbartonshire, said the uplift has been a “lifeline” during the coronavirus lockdowns and scrapping it was “cruel and frankly irresponsible”.

SNP candidate Amy Callaghan condemned the Tories’ plan to cut Universal Credit (Jane Barlow/PA)

She told the online party conference: “People are already worrying about how they’re going to make ends meet, how they’ll put food on the table and keep their home.

“It’s high time the UK Government came to its senses and realise the benefits need to be set at a level where folk can feed their family and not have to rely on food banks to supplement inadequate welfare.”

Ms Callaghan added: “The Conservatives are happy to plough on with these plans which will plunge 400,000 families in Scotland into poverty overnight and – it breaks my heart to say this – that includes 200,000 children.

“That’s what’s missing from the UK Government: heart and compassion.”

Following calls from charities and opposition parties to retain the uplift earlier in the week, a Government spokesman said: “As announced by the Chancellor at the Budget, the uplift to Universal Credit was always temporary.

“It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so.

“Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work, and it’s right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.”

