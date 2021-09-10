Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Scottish politics

More than 6,000 work days lost to assaults on police officers in Scotland

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:05 am
The figure for assaults on police officers has risen by 7% in one year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
More than 6,000 work days have been lost to the police as a result of assaults on officers, new figures show.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Conservatives found 6,487 work days were lost as a result of attacks in 2020-21.

This is a more than 7% increase from 6,041 in the previous year.

Police Scotland officers were tasked with dealing with new restriction during the most recent year, with a large period of 2020-21 seeing Scotland in lockdown as Covid-19 took hold.

Jamie Greene in Holyrood
The party’s justice spokesman said the government must step up to protect officers (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Jamie Greene said it was for the government to better protect officers.

“The nationalist government is not doing enough to protect police officers from harm,” he said.

“The failure of the SNP to keep our emergency service heroes safe on the job is a dereliction of duty.

“We are bringing forwards proposals to prioritise officers’ safety by doubling the maximum prison sentence for criminals who assault emergency workers from 12 months to two years.

“The SNP must back these plans and listen to frontline officers who are fed up with the lack of support they get.”

The Scottish Tories have railed against the Scottish Government’s presumption against short sentences – which pushes for the use of other methods of punishment as opposed to jail terms of less than a year.

During this year’s election, the party said it would seek to increase the maximum sentence for attacks on emergency staff to two years, which would allow for at least some of those convicted to see prison time.

The Scottish Police Federation chairman, David Hamilton, said: “These figures show that police assaults have a financial cost, not just a human one.  Police Scotland simply cannot afford to lose so many officer days and the sharp increase on last year is particularly concerning.

“But these figures fail to capture the true impact as many officers are unable to return to full operational duties for months and instead are placed on rehabilitative or restricted back office duties.

“In our recent survey, 22% of officers reported having been assaulted in the last three months, so investing in better protection for them makes good business sense as well as being the right thing to do.”

