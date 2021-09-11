Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson is undermining Cop26 president, Glasgow council leader claims

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 11:55 am
Boris Johnson is undermining Alok Sharma’s efforts to secure a climate agreement at Cop26, according to Glasgow’s council leader (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Cop26 president is being “undermined at every turn” by Boris Johnson, Glasgow’s council leader has said.

Addressing the SNP conference, Susan Aitken claimed that the Prime Minister is only interested in environmental projects to use for “a wacky photo op”.

The SNP councillor said she believed the Conservative minister responsible for Cop26, Alok Sharma, was working hard to secure an agreement to tackle the climate emergency at next month’s conference in Glasgow but was being hindered by Mr Johnson.

Ms Aitken said: “Cop26 President Alok Sharma is, I believe, doing his level best to secure a Glasgow agreement worthy of the name, but he’s undermined at every turn by his party leader who’s only really interested in green infrastructure as something to stick a union flag on and pose beside for a wacky photo op.

“But Glasgow, Scotland and the SNP can lead the way, and Cop26 can give us a pivotal moment to do so.

“We know what the prize is: clean air, local food security, an end to fuel poverty, better, cheaper public transport, green spaces for all and sustainable high-value skills and jobs in a resilient modern economy.”

Clyde Climate forest planting
Glasgow City Council leader Councillor Susan Aitken addressed the SNP conference (Woodland Trust/PA)

Bemoaning the absence of the Scottish Government from conference negotiations, Ms Aitken said: “We still have an incredible opportunity to put Glasgow and Scotland in the global front window for sustainability, to showcase not only our climate ambition but also our practical plans to lead the world and delivering a just transition to zero-carbon economy and society.

“Scotland’s climate action, ambitions and policy agenda, our growing international reputation for business and technological innovation, the challenges from our past that we’re overcoming, our incredible wealth of natural assets, I don’t think any other region on Earth has such a platform to showcase ourselves and our ambitions, this year, as Scotland does.”

The council leader said an early estimate of the cost to decarbonise Glasgow was £30 billion but said: “We in the SAP also need to be clear that this is not only necessary, it’s worth it.

“Not only because if we don’t respond to the climate emergency now, the cost later, and not just the financial cost, will be so much higher.

“But also because we understand that, done well, every pound spent on these interventions will also deliver multiple benefits for Scotland’s people and communities.”

