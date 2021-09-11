Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Don’t leave the job half done’ – Health Secretary urges second dose take-up

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 12:03 am
People are being urged to have their second jab (PA)
Scotland’s Health Secretary has urged people “not to leave the job half done” on being vaccinated against Covid-19 and take up their second dose.

Humza Yousaf made the plea on the day the Scottish Government said all those eligible aged over 18 in Scotland would have been vaccinated, if they had taken up their appointment.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show 82.9% of people aged 16 and over have been double vaccinated as of Friday, while 90.7% have had one dose.

Some 4,137,710 people have had a first dose of vaccine, and 3,769,320 have had two shots, statistics published by the Scottish Government on Saturday show.

The Scottish Government said some of those eligible have rearranged their appointment “for health or work reasons and will get their second dose shortly”.

Vaccination clinics will remain open and anyone yet to be vaccinated is urged to go to their local drop-in clinic or book an appointment through NHS Inform.

Second vaccinations can be given eight weeks on from the first, give greater and longer lasting protection than a single vaccination and are more than 90% effective against hospital admissions from the effects of the virus.

Mr Yousaf said: “Today is a significant day because every single adult in Scotland has now been given the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I want to pass on my thanks to all those who have helped make this possible – from the scientists who developed the vaccine, to the hard-working staff delivering the programme on the ground. I also want to thank everyone who has taken up their offer of a vaccine, and rolled up their sleeves to help tackle coronavirus.

“To all those who haven’t yet had their second doses, please don’t leave the job half done. Even if the time since the first dose is more than eight weeks, people can still be vaccinated and I encourage them to come forward.”

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf appealed to people to get fully vaccinated (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever – head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform. Please check your NHS board’s social media posts for the latest information on where you can attend.

“Students heading to university or college from anywhere in the UK or abroad are reminded they too are urged to take up this offer if it’s relevant to them – indeed, in addition to drop-in clinics around the country, mobile vaccination units are visiting several further education campuses.

“Recent increases in case numbers mean it remains crucial everyone who is offered a vaccination takes up the invitation.”

