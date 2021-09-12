Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Salmond committee likely ‘harmed women more’, new Scottish Lib Dem leader claims

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 10:28 am
Alex Cole-Hamilton said he regrets being part of the committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
The new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats said he regrets taking part in the Scottish Parliament committee examining the Scottish Government’s botched probe into harassment allegations against Alex Salmond as it “probably harmed and upset the women at the heart of it more”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton was a member of the high-profile committee which involved the former first minister and his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon both being scrutinised in separate day-long evidence sessions, among other senior Scottish political figures including Ms Sturgeon’s husband, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

It was set up following Mr Salmond winning more than £500,000 in a civil case after a judge ruled the Scottish Government’s handling of an investigation, launched after two female civil servants complained about his behaviour, was “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias”.

Harassment allegation committee hearing
Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence at the committee (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The committee began taking evidence after the outcome of a separate criminal trial, where a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh acquitted him of all 13 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault and attempted rape, in March 2020.

The committee found the Scottish Government’s handling of complaints was “seriously flawed” and women had been let down.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told the Scotland on Sunday: “At the end of the day, I don’t think we achieved a great deal. I think that it probably harmed and upset the women at the heart of it more, even more, if that’s possible. And I, I regret my involvement in it. I would rather not have been part of it.”

He said he found it “stressful”, adding: “It was high pressure. I mean, it took up so much oxygen, so much time. But also, I’d been supporting a complainer privately who approached me, and I could see what every twist and turn of it was doing to her.

“And I thought, well, that must be happening to all of the women at the heart of this. And you know, I think when you realise the process, which is taking twists and turns and subject to massive media speculation and intrigue, and you see privately the visceral human cost of that. It was just… it was awful.

“I realised quite quickly what it was doing to people and that takes its toll.”

Harassment allegation committee hearing
Former first minister Alex Salmond is sworn in before giving evidence to the committee (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton also told the paper he does not believe Mr Salmond should now be leader of the Alba Party, as confirmed at the party’s conference in Greenock on Saturday.

He said: “I think that’s the worst part of it. I mean, Alex Salmond is a man desperate to clear his reputation.

“I’m not sure that he deserves that opportunity, because irrespective of court judgments, and the rest of it, this is the man who has admitted some terrible, terrible behaviour and caused a lot of upset and heartache to women who deserve to be able to move on with their lives.”

