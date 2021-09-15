MSPs set up Holyrood group to consider medical cannabis

A new group set up by MSPs to explore the possible benefits of medical cannabis has met for the first time.

The Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Medical Cannabis was jointly created by Labour MSP Pauline McNeill and the SNP’s Rona Mackay.

Ms McNeill said while the use of the drug to help relieve various health conditions was an “under-researched area”, there was increasing evidence it could have a positive impact.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill is one of those involved in setting up the new cross party group (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Labour MSP stated: “I’m delighted to be working with colleagues from across the Parliament to set up the Cross-Party Group on Medical Cannabis.

“We have met informally in the past and heard from experts and patients who have described the remarkable impact medical cannabis can have in treating a range of conditions.

“It’s an under-researched area, but there’s increasing evidence from across the world indicating medical cannabis can play an important role in treating a host of conditions which do not respond positively to other medicines.”

She added: “Some of the personal testimonies we heard in our informal meetings have indicated at the exciting potential of these new medicines, so I am delighted to be part creating this group and hope to raise awareness of these developing treatments.”

Ms Mackay stated: “This is such an important issue and it’s long overdue that the benefits of medicinal cannabis are explored and researched.

“I hope this group sheds light on evidence and the work being done to progress the use of this treatment, as well as the challenges being faced in its implementation.”