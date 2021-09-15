Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

MSPs set up Holyrood group to consider medical cannabis

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 11:47 am
A new cross-party group at Holyrood has been set up to look at the possible benefits of medical cannabis (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
A new group set up by MSPs to explore the possible benefits of medical cannabis has met for the first time.

The Scottish Parliament’s Cross-Party Group on Medical Cannabis was jointly created by Labour MSP Pauline McNeill and the SNP’s Rona Mackay.

Ms McNeill said while the use of the drug to help relieve various health conditions was an “under-researched area”, there was increasing evidence it could have a positive impact.

Labour’s Pauline McNeill is one of those involved in setting up the new cross party group (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Labour MSP stated: “I’m delighted to be working with colleagues from across the Parliament to set up the Cross-Party Group on Medical Cannabis.

“We have met informally in the past and heard from experts and patients who have described the remarkable impact medical cannabis can have in treating a range of conditions.

“It’s an under-researched area, but there’s increasing evidence from across the world indicating medical cannabis can play an important role in treating a host of conditions which do not respond positively to other medicines.”

She added: “Some of the personal testimonies we heard in our informal meetings have indicated at the exciting potential of these new medicines, so I am delighted to be part creating this group and hope to raise awareness of these developing treatments.”

Ms Mackay stated: “This is such an important issue and it’s long overdue that the benefits of medicinal cannabis are explored and researched.

“I hope this group sheds light on evidence and the work being done to progress the use of this treatment, as well as the challenges being faced in its implementation.”

